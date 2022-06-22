This evening in Marion: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
