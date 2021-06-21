For the drive home in Marion: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
