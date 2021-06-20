Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
