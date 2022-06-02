 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

