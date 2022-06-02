Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
