Marion's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
