Jun. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Monday. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.