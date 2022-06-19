 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Monday. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular