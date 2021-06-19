This evening's outlook for Marion: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Marion. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 82% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
