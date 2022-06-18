Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.