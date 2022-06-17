Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 thoug…
For the drive home in Marion: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. C…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and v…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
This evening's outlook for Marion: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a sizzling hot d…
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud c…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…