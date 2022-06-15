For the drive home in Marion: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
