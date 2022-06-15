 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

