Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunder…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 de…
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and v…
This evening in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to re…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud c…
This evening's outlook for Marion: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a sizzling hot d…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
This evening in Marion: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance …