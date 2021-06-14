 Skip to main content
Jun. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

