Jun. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph.