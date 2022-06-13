Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunder…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 de…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
This evening in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to re…
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Do…
This evening's outlook for Marion: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a sizzling hot d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud c…
This evening in Marion: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance …
This evening in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Friday. It l…