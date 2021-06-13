For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. P…
The Marion area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast bring…
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Plan on a rainy …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Periods of thunder…
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected to…
This evening in Marion: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low near 65F. Winds…
Marion's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temp…
The Marion area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 4…
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The for…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 d…