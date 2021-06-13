Jun. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.