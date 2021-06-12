Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. P…
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The for…
The Marion area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast bring…
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Plan on a rainy …
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Periods of thunder…
This evening in Marion: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low near 65F. Winds…
The Marion area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 4…
Marion's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temp…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late at night. Low 66F. Wind…