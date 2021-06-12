 Skip to main content
Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

