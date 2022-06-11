Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.