This evening's outlook for Marion: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
