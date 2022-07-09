Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
