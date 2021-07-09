 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

{{featured_button_text}}

Marion's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics