Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.