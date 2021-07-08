Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.