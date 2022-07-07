Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.