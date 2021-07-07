This evening in Marion: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely later at night. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 90% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. We'll …
This evening's outlook for Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temper…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.…
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect clear s…
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It should be a…
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. There is a…
Marion's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorr…