Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 88.03. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It should be a…
This evening's outlook for Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temper…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain tod…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.…
For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Marion folks should be prepared fo…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. We'll …
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see clear …