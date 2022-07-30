For the drive home in Marion: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
