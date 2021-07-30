This evening's outlook for Marion: Mostly clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Marion: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures.…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. …
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a …
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 44% ch…
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 thoug…
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be cle…
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'…