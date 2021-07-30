 Skip to main content
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Mostly clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

