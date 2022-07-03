This evening in Marion: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
