Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

