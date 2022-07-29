Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
