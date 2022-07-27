Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
