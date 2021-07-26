Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.