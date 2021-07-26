Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be cle…
This evening's outlook for Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temper…
For the drive home in Marion: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds lig…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. …
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 44% ch…
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
For the drive home in Marion: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Ma…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Marion will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…