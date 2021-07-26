 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics