Jul. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Monday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.