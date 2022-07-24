This evening in Marion: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
