Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. H…
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 39% ch…
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 thoug…
This evening in Marion: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. There is a 47% chance of rain in th…
This evening in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Marion f…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66…
This evening in Marion: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead…