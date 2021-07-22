Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.