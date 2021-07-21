This evening's outlook for Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 89.86. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees.…
This evening in Marion: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion…
For the drive home in Marion: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds lig…
This evening in Marion: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable…
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderst…
Marion will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
This evening in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Today's conditions …
It will be a warm day in Marion. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The area will see …