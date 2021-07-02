This evening's outlook for Marion: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There…
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see clear …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It should be a…
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds.…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain tod…
For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Marion folks should be prepared for…
For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Marion folks should be prepared fo…
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.