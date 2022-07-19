Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
