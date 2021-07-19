Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.