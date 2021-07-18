This evening in Marion: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees.…
This evening in Marion: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion…
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderst…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 d…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Don…
This evening in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's foreca…