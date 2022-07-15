Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.