This evening in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
