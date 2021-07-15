Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.