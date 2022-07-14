Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
This evening in Marion: Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. To…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …
For the drive home in Marion: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking …
Marion's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Ch…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though …
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are …