Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.