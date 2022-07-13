Marion's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though …
For the drive home in Marion: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking …
This evening in Marion: Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. To…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 tho…
In many regions of the world, the pace at which fire weather conditions are increasing is accelerating faster than climate models predicted.
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and vari…