Jul. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

