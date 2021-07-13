Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
