For the drive home in Marion: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
