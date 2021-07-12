 Skip to main content
Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

