For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
