Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Monday. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
