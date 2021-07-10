This evening's outlook for Marion: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. We'll …
This evening's outlook for Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temper…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. W…
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 58%…
The Marion area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Per…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 d…
Marion's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorr…
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect clear s…