 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The McDowell News is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by McDowell Technical Community College

Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular