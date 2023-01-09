Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Clear early then increasing cloudiness overnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.